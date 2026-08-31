Tim Cook Signs Off On Last Day As Apple CEO, Says "My Gratitude Is Endless"

For Tim Cook, August 31 marks the end of his tenure as Apple's CEO, a role he has held since 2011. On his final day in the position, Cook shared an emotional message for the Apple community, thanking people for their support and looking ahead to what comes next.

In a post shared on X, Cook wrote, "Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I'm excited for the next chapter!"

Cook thanked the Apple community for being a constant source of inspiration, saying his gratitude was endless and that he was excited for the next chapter.

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The post's comment section was filled with heartfelt messages, with people thanking Cook for his service.

John Ternus To Succeed Tim Cook

John Ternus will become Apple's new chief executive officer on September 1, 2026. His appointment marks Apple's biggest leadership change since Cook became CEO in 2011.

Tim Cook's New Role At Apple

Cook will not completely leave Apple after stepping down as CEO. He will become the company's Executive Chairman.

Tim Cook's Tenure At Apple

When Cook took over as chief executive in August 2011, following Steve Jobs' second departure from Apple amid his deteriorating health, expectations were sky-high, while doubts were equally strong.

Cook was widely viewed as an operations and supply-chain expert rather than a traditional product leader like Jobs. The key question was whether he could sustain Apple's extraordinary run of innovation and growth.

Fifteen years later, Apple's market capitalisation has surged from roughly $350 billion to around $4 trillion, while its stock has jumped nearly 25-fold.

Apple shares, which traded at about $13 when Cook assumed the top job, have risen 2,359.2 per cent to $319.70 at the latest close.

Apple's annual revenue has also grown from about $108 billion in 2011 to more than $400 billion. The expansion has been supported by resilient iPhone demand, a rapidly growing services business and the company's continued global expansion.

One of Cook's biggest achievements has been transforming Apple into a business that extends well beyond hardware. Services such as the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Pay have become an increasingly important growth engine.

Cook's tenure at Apple has been marked by remarkable financial growth and the successful launch of new businesses and products.