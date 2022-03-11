'Deeply Concerned': Apple CEO Tim Cook Red Flags New US Laws On Gay Rights

Mr Cook publicly came out as gay in 2014

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has frequently spoken out against discrimination of the LGBT community, on Friday stepped into the debate over a controversial education bill in Florida that reportedly targets the LGBTQ youths.

"As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them," the Apple CEO tweeted.

On March 8, Florida's Republican-controlled state legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill that forbids classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

The bill, which the supporters say reinforces parental rights, will now go to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The bill reads, "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Mr Cook publicly came out as gay in October 2014, saying, "I'm proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me."

He said he made the decision to be open about his sexual orientation after hearing from children who were being bullied and abused and thinking of suicide.

Disney chief Bob Chapek has also joined the list of celebrities opposing the legislation, referred to by its critics as the "don't say gay" bill.

Republicans who supported the bill insisted that it was intended to prevent sex and gender identity discussions they deemed inappropriate for young students.

US President Joe Biden came out in strong opposition to the bill reinforcing his administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community - especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill - to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve," President Biden tweeted.

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

In a statement, US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rebuked Florida lawmakers for "prioritising hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need."