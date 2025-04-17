Advertisement

TikTok's US Policy Chief Exits Amid Ongoing Ban Battle

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the sale of ByteDance's U.S. assets of the short video app for 75 days.

Micheal Beckerman exits TikTok amid growing concerns over data security.

TikTok's US public policy chief, Michael Beckerman, a key figure in its fight against a US government ban, plans to leave his Washington-based role and transition to a global advisory position, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a staff memo.

TikTok, U.S. Public Policy, Chief Michael Beckerman
