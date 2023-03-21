TikTok Star, 30, Dies Weeks After Complaining About Persistent Migraines

Jehane Thomas has nearly 72,000 followers on TikTok.

TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died at the age of 30, days after opening up about her persistent migraines, according to a report in New York Post. The news about Ms Thomas' death was shared by her friend Alyx Reast on a GoFundMe page, which was created on Friday. The woman has nearly 72,000 followers on TikTok, the outlet further said. In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Ms Thomas had said that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, which causes swelling of the eye's optic nerve.

"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet," she had said in the March 5 post.

"I wanna start my thank yous by saying a huge thanks to my mum and dad who are always there to help me with the boys," the social media star further wrote that day.

The GoFundMe page talks about her two sons - Isaac and Elijah - and adds that her death was "totally unexpected".

The Post said that her most recent video showed Ms Thomas lying in a hospital bed and talking about a scheduled surgery and that she could barely move.

"I can't lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is," she said in the video, as per the outlet.

After the surgery, she spent a week in the hospital. But Ms Thomas was forced to return when her migraines flared up again.