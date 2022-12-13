TikTok Star Ali Spice Dies In Car Crash At The Age Of 21

Ali Dulin's fans paid tributes on social media platforms.

TikTok star Ali Dulin died in a car accident in Florida, in the United States on Monday, according to a report in Independent. She had accumulated close to a million followers on the popular video sharing platform. The 21-year-old was also an influencer on Instagram. The Independent said that Ali rose to success after sharing dance videos on social media platforms. She also streamed on Twitch frequently. A number of social media users and Ali's followers expressed shock and paid tributes to her.

Instagram model Neyleen Ashley called Ms Dulin her "TikTok daughter". Ms Dulin went by the username Ali Spice (@alidspicexo) on Instagram and @alidxo on TikTok, according to Independent.

Another friend of Ali, Laine Farrell, wrote: "Can't believe this honestly. We shared the same hooter birthday, both Scorpios who are obsessed with hello kitty, pink, and cats. You JUST turned 21. Life is crazy."

Her mother also paid tribute to her by posting a series of photos.

One fan said on Instagram, "This is so heartbreaking to hear. I'm so sorry."

The police have launched an investigation and are expected to announce the progress soon, the Daily Star reported. The outlet said there could be other fatalities in the car crash.

The Hooters waitress rose to stardom on TikTok but her account has now been deactivated.