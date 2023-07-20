Ticket Sold In California Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball Jackpot

This is the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball prize.

The Powerball lottery officials in the US have said that one ticket sold in California has won the $1.08 billion (Rs 8,206 crore) jackpot. The winning ticket number was announced in Wednesday night's drawing, as per CNN. This is among the largest win in the lottery game's history, according to Powerball website. The winning numbers were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the Powerball was 24. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, the lottery officials further said.

The winner or winners will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion, as per CNN. Both figures are before taxes.

CBS News said this is the second time in eight months that a $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Los Angeles County. In November, a man in Altadena had won the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion after correctly guessing the numbers. As a result, the owner of the gas station that sold the winning ticket became a millionaire himself.

Wednesday's prize is the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball prize, behind the Altadena winner's figure and $1.5 billion jackpot in 2016.

Earlier this year, a ticket sold in Washington state won a $754.6 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to USA Today.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.