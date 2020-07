China said it will impose visa restrictions on people from the United States (Representational)

China said Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on people from the United States who "behave badly" on Tibet-related issues, in retaliation for US curbs announced a day before.

The US said it was restricting visas to Chinese officials deemed to be substantially involved in the exclusion of foreigners from Tibet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)