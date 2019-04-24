Three Earthquakes Hit Nepal, 4.8 Magnitude Recorded In Kathmandu

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district. (Representational)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kathmandu in Nepal early in the morning today.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Kathmandu at 6:14 am today.

The National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal, has also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, today.

The three quakes come a day before Nepal marks four years of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 8,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 on April 25, 2015.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.