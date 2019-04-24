Three Earthquakes Hit Nepal, 4.8 Magnitude Recorded In Kathmandu

The three quakes come a day before Nepal marks four years of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 8,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 on April 25, 2015.

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kathmandu in Nepal early in the morning today.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Kathmandu at 6:14 am today.

The National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal, has also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, today.

The three quakes come a day before Nepal marks four years of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 8,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 on April 25, 2015.



