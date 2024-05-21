Thousands Mourn Iranian President Raisi In Funeral Procession

Iranian citizens walked with flags and portraits of the late President to offer respect. (File)

Thousands of Iranians walked sombrely through the streets on Tuesday for the funeral procession of President Ebrahim Raisi and seven members of his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Waving Iranian flags and portraits of the late president, the mourners set off from a central square in the northwestern city of Tabriz, where Raisi was headed when his helicopter crashed on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)