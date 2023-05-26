Viral: 'Thought You Might Clap' - Jill Biden's Awkward Moment At Event

Jill Biden was visibly upset after the awkward moment.

US First Lady Jill Biden experienced an embarrassing moment when she delivered what she thought would be an applause line fell flat during an event in Washington. Ms Biden then prodded the audience to clap but was visibly upset in the videos that have gone viral on social media. According to Fox News, she was speaking at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE) when the incident took place. It's an annual conference, according to Ronald Reagan Foundation that hosts the event.

"I've visited red states and blue states and I've found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions," Ms Biden said during her speech.

After this line, the US First Lady paused for a moment before reacting with surprise after receiving no reaction from the audience.

"I thought you might clap for that," she said and the crowd promptly complied.

Jill Biden: "I've found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions. And I thought you might clap for that." pic.twitter.com/DnvV0i1rmO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 25, 2023

After the video of her speech started gaining traction, several social media users compared the statement to that of former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush who, in a viral moment of desperation, urged his supporters to "please clap" at a 2016 campaign event.

"Awkward," said one Twitter user while reacting to the video.

"Nobody clapped because they don't believe you. Sorry," wrote another.

This isn't the first time that Ms Biden faced such an awkward moment. New York Post highlighted her 2019 speech while campaigning for husband Joe Biden in Iowa.

She told the audience if Mr Biden is elected President, Americans would say there is "finally someone who is standing up to the NRA and keeping our children safe".

When the audience did not react, Ms Biden had to say, "That's my applause line, come on!"

The RISE conference "hosts education leaders from across the country," according to the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute.