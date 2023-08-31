'Those Discussing Whether I'm Alive Or Not...': Yevgeny Prigozhin's New Video Goes Viral

Yevgeny Prigozhin's clothing matches with his appearance he made on August 21.

A new video of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin purportedly showing him in Africa days before his death has surfaced on social media. In the short clip, released by a Telegram channel linked to the Wagner Group, Prigozhin is heard talking about his well-being and possible threats to his security. He is seen dressed in camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand. Prigozhin believed to have died along with nine other people when a Brazilian-made Embraer jet crashed north of Moscow last week.

NDTV cannot verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. However, his clothing matches with an appearance he made in a video released on August 21, as per a Reuters report.

The Wagner boss his heard saying that the video has been filmed in Africa.

"So, fans of discussing my death, intimate life, earnings, etc., I am doing fine," Prigozhin says.

"For those who are discussing whether I'm alive or not, how I'm doing - right now it's the weekend, second half of August 2023, I'm in Africa," Prigozhin says in the video.

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he adds with a wave of his hand.

The clip has sparked a huge discussion on X (formerly Twitter), where it has been shared by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine.

"We're expecting more videos of Prihozhin not long after his death. Especially regarding intimate life, earnings etc," commented one user. "So he's doing fine now, 2m underground," said another.

"Famous last words," said a third user.

The news about Prigozhin's death came two months after he staged a mutiny- though short-lived. He was laid to rest in a secret ceremony in his native Saint Petersburg.

The Kremlin rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion that President Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge, but said the investigation into the crash is examining the possibility of foul play.

Prigozhin held the title of the Hero of Russia, the country's top honour.