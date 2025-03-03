Advertisement

Indian Man Shot Dead Trying To Cross Into Israel From Jordan

Thomas Gabriel Perera, a resident of Kerala, tried to enter Israel after arriving in Jordan on a visitor visa.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 10.
New Delhi:

An Indian man has allegedly been shot dead by Jordanian soldiers when he was trying to cross into Israel illegally, sources said.

The man has been identified as Thomas Gabriel Perera, a resident of Kerala's Thumba. The incident reportedly occurred on February 10.

The Indian Embassy in Jordan on Sunday said it has learnt of the "sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances."

"The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased," it posted on X.

Perera, 47, tried to enter Israel after arriving in Jordan on a visitor visa.

His relative Edison, a resident of Menamkulam, also tried to cross into Israel and was shot but survived. He was repatriated to India after receiving treatment.

The incident came amid soaring violence in the West Bank and against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

