This Town In Australia Has Imposed A Curfew On Its Children. Here's Why

Northern Territory officials have taken drastic steps to restore order

A wave of violence shattered the peace of Alice Springs, Australia this week. A funeral for an 18-year-old tragically turned chaotic, leaving the community stunned. Tensions escalated, leading to a targeted attack on the historic Todd Tavern, causing significant damage.

Faced with this turmoil, Northern Territory officials have taken drastic steps to restore order. A two-week curfew for minors has been implemented to quell the unrest gripping this iconic Outback town.

Following Tuesday's violence and reports of armed confrontations, Northern Territory officials are taking decisive action. Chief Minister Eva Lawler declared "Enough is enough" in response to the escalating situation.

To address the unrest, the government has imposed a strict two-week curfew on minors within the Alice Springs central business district. The curfew will be in effect from 6 pm to 6 am.

"This measure aims to ensure the safety of our youth," Lawler affirmed. "If someone is under the age of 18 and found wandering the town centre during curfew hours, they will be promptly escorted home or to a secure location. Our streets must be safe for our children."

The recent surge of unrest stems from a tragic event that occurred three weeks ago, in which an 18-year-old lost his life in a car accident. Local reports indicate that the young man was seated precariously on the door of a vehicle suspected to be stolen when the tragedy occurred.

The ensuing expressions of grief and anger materialized into the chaos witnessed on Tuesday, with Darren Clark, the founder of the community group Action for Alice, providing insight into the underlying motivations.

"They're seeking retribution," Clark revealed in an interview with radio station 2GB Sydney. "The target appears to be the driver of the car involved in the fatal accident."

Alice Springs, a remote town in Australia's vast Outback region some 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northwest of Sydney, is the gateway to major tourist attractions including the giant red sandstone monolith of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, Reuters reported.

A fifth of the 26,000 residents of Alice Springs are Indigenous Australians, who have been historically marginalised since the island continent was colonised by Great Britain in 1788.

The government has for years curbed alcohol sales in the town in a bid to reduce rampant violence and sexual abuse.

