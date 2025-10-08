"This Is Your PM In Cockpit": Keir Starmer's On-Flight Message To UK Trade Delegation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Mumbai on Wednesday with a delegation of more than 100 British business, academic and cultural leaders, as London seeks to deepen commerce with New Delhi after signing a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA). As Starmer boarded the aircraft for his two-day journey to India, he addressed his fellow travellers from the cockpit, saying he hoped to take "full advantage" of the landmark free trade agreement between Britain and India.

"This is your Prime Minister. I'm in the cockpit, and a very warm welcome to BA flight 9100 to Mumbai. It's really fantastic to have you all on board," Starmer said over the intercom, a clip of which he later shared on Instagram.

According to the British premier, the 125-member delegation accompanying him, which consists of some of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and university vice-chancellors, is the "biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent".

"So, I'm looking forward to working with you as we explore all the opportunities and take full advantage of all the opportunities in our new free trade agreement," he added cheerfully.

The visit to India is seen as an important step for Starmer toward ensuring companies are able to access the benefits brought by the trade agreement, which removes tariffs on more than 90 per cent of UK goods.

India and the UK finalised the deal in July, following three years of intense negotiations. At the time, Starmer said the FTA would bring “huge benefits to both of our countries” by boosting wages, raising living standards and bringing down prices for consumers.

The deal represents a vote of confidence in free trade by two of the world's biggest economies, even as US President Donald Trump pursues a more protectionist trade agenda in the US.