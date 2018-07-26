This Is How Facebook's $151 Billion Rout Could Rewrite The History Books

Facebook is ready to face the biggest stock-market wipe-out in American history

Facebook Inc has racked up plenty of milestones in its pioneering journey. Now the social-media giant is poised to add one it would doubtless rather avoid: the biggest stock-market wipe-out in American history.

That could happen Thursday if the 24 per cent tumble in Facebook's stock in after-hours trading is replicated in the regular New York session. Its market capitalization plummeted late Wednesday, at one point by about $151 billion, as sales and user growth disappointed investors. A move of that magnitude on Thursday would likely be the largest ever loss of value in one day for a US-traded company.

The following is a look at some of history's other notable one-day share slams, considering American firms that were worth at least $150 billion in any year over the past decade.