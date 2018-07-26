This Is How Facebook's $151 Billion Rout Could Rewrite The History Books

Facebook's market capitalization plummeted late Wednesday, at one point by about $151 billion, as sales and user growth disappointed investors.

World | (c) 2018 Bloomberg | | Updated: July 26, 2018 09:19 IST
Facebook Inc has racked up plenty of milestones in its pioneering journey. Now the social-media giant is poised to add one it would doubtless rather avoid: the biggest stock-market wipe-out in American history.

That could happen Thursday if the 24 per cent tumble in Facebook's stock in after-hours trading is replicated in the regular New York session. Its market capitalization plummeted late Wednesday, at one point by about $151 billion, as sales and user growth disappointed investors. A move of that magnitude on Thursday would likely be the largest ever loss of value in one day for a US-traded company.

The following is a look at some of history's other notable one-day share slams, considering American firms that were worth at least $150 billion in any year over the past decade.

The chart shows biggest one-day losers in the market

 

Back in the depths of the tech bust, Intel Corp lost about $91 billion on one September day in 2000. Exxon Mobil Corp, already reeling from the financial crisis and recession in October 2008, lost $53 billion one wretched Wednesday that month. And the slowest profit growth at Apple Inc in 10 years triggered a loss of almost $60 billion on January 24, 2013.

Facebook ended the after-hours session down 20 per cent at $173.50, a loss of about $126 billion in market cap, having declined as much as 24 per cent earlier.

 

 

