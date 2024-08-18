Amazon Rainforest Tribe's Secret To Healthy Life And Slow Ageing Revealed

Deep in the Amazon rainforest, a semi-nomadic indigenous community is thriving. This community defies conventional norms on ageing and health. The Tsimanes, consisting of 16,000 people, live a fully subsistence lifestyle, relying on hunting, foraging and farming to survive. Scientists have been studying this unique group for two decades, and have uncovered remarkable findings till now.

Martina Canchi Nate, an 84-year-old Tsimanes woman, digs up yucca trees, cuts down plantain trees and carries heavy loads with ease, faster than her younger companions, as per a BBC report. This level of physical activity is not unusual among Tsimanes of her age. Researchers have discovered that this group has the healthiest arteries ever studied and brains that age more slowly than those in North America, Europe and elsewhere.

The Tsimanes' secret lies in their active lifestyle, with an average of 16,000 to 17,000 steps per day. They spend less than 10 percent of daylight hours in sedentary activities, compared to 54 percent in industrial populations. Hunting and gathering require over eight hours of physical activity, covering 18km. Their diet is high in fibre, with minimal processed foods, alcohol and cigarettes.

Their diet consists of 72 percent of calories from carbohydrates, 14 percent from fat and maximum protein sources from hunted animals, such as birds, monkeys and fish. They do not eat fried food. This combination of physical activity and nutrient-dense food contributes to their remarkable health.

A 2017 Lancet study showed that the Tsimanes have the healthiest arteries ever studied, with 65 percent of those over 75 showing no signs of clogged blood vessels. This is in stark contrast to Americans of the same age, where 80 percent have signs of clogged arteries.

Research has also shown that the Tsimanes have up to 70 percent less brain atrophy than people of the same age in industrialised countries. And there are zero cases of Alzheimer's among the entire adult population.

Figuring out the Tsimanes' ages is tricky. Some struggle with counting, so they use other methods like mission records or how long they have known each other. Scientists estimate ages based on children's ages. For example, a woman, Hilda, is recorded as 81, but she thinks she is 100.

Despite their age, Tsimanes like Juan (78) and Martina (84) remain active. Juan goes hunting, while Martina weaves roofs from jungle plants. However, they admit it is getting harder.

Many Tsimanes don't reach old age. When the study began, their average life expectancy was just 45 years. Now it is 50. Researchers noted that those who reach 80 have survived childhood diseases and infections. Researchers believe early infections might contribute to the Tsimanes' healthy ageing. They have found high levels of pathogens and inflammation, which suggest constant battles with infections.

The Tsimanes' lifestyle is changing. Forest fires have reduced hunting opportunities, and Juan has started raising livestock. They now have boats with motors to make markets more accessible and introduce new foods like sugar and oil.

The Tsimanes' lifestyle is changing, and so is their health. They are rowing less, which means less physical activity. Twenty years ago, there were hardly any cases of diabetes, but now they are starting to appear. Cholesterol levels are also rising in younger Tsimanes.

Despite the changes, Hilda, 81 (or 100, as she claims), has a carefree attitude towards ageing. “I'm not afraid of dying,” she told the BBC. “They're going to bury me and I'm going to stay there… very still.”