This Florida Home Is The Most Expensive Property For Sale In US, Price Is Rs 2,448 Crore

A waterfront compound in Naples, Florida, has hit the market with an asking price of $295 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in America. According to New York Post, the property for sale is on a peninsula called Gordon Pointe which includes three homes and a 231-foot private yacht basin.

Notably, the family of late investing magnate John Donahue, who bought the property in the 80s, has offered the sale. Mr. Donahue initially acquired the then-4.3-acre on the Gulf of Mexico for $1 million in 1985 while flying over Naples, Florida.

Over the next decades, Mr Donahue and his wife Rhodora expanded their holdings to roughly 60 acres, constructing a beachfront retreat for their large family of 13 children and 84 grandchildren. After the couple's deaths, the family is selling the 9-acre compound in Naples' Port Royal neighborhood for a record-setting amount.

The luxurious estate boasts three sprawling houses a private yacht basin, and 1650 feet of waterfront. The main residence, spanning approximately 11,500 square feet, was built around 1989. Two additional homes were added later, one around 1990 and the other in 2013.

The Donahue family enjoyed decades of gatherings and celebrations at the Naples property, even hosting notable figures such as former President George H.W. Bush and Arnold Palmer, John Donahue's son said in aWall Street Journalinterview.

It is being brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group. The listing agents claimed that the property's size, location, and amenities, including the private yacht basin, justify the staggering asking price.

''Gordon Pointe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a private oasis located in the exclusive neighborhood of Port Royal which is the ultimate setting for creating a lifestyle of custom luxury. This extraordinary property features pristine beaches bordering the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, a private 231-foot yacht basin and your own 111-foot T-dock,'' the listing reads.

The current record for the most expensive residential sale in the US was in 2019 when hedge-fund CEO Ken Griffin a penthouse at 220 Central Park South in Manhattan for $240 million.

Last year, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z also made a historic real estate purchase by buying a lavish Malibu mega-mansion for $200 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in California, Forbes reported.