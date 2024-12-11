This Ex-US Marine Of Indian Origin Is On A 110-Day Solo Antarctica Quest

Akshay Nanavati, a former US Marine with Indian roots, is pushing the boundaries of human endurance with a solo ski quest across Antarctica. This 110-day expedition, never before attempted, will see him confront temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

Despite his years as a Marine, accustomed to harsh conditions, Nanavati's mother, based in Bengaluru, had a different concern when she learned of his Antarctica expedition. Four months ago, her only question was, "Do they have good hotels there?" A bemused Akshay had to explain that his accommodations would be far from luxurious - a tent, with a four-minute walk to the nearest toilet, as reported by The Times of India.

As a boy studying in Bengaluru, Akshay always had a penchant for swimming and running, his father Ajay told the publication. He added that as a teenager, Akshay was struggling with drugs and alcohol. At that time, a Ridley Scott movie Black Hawk Down inspired him to join the US Marines. Even with a blood disorder that "two doctors said would kill him in Marine Corps boot camp", Akshay not only managed to survive but also served in Iraq.

Nanavati previously achieved a remarkable feat, becoming one of only 26 individuals to successfully ski up the remote Axel Heiberg Glacier in Antarctica. However, this challenging expedition resulted in frostbite, leading to the amputation of two fingers. One finger could not be saved, while the other was preemptively removed, as his wife Melissa explained to the Times of India, "Once you get frostbite, you're always more prone to it in the future."

Akshay, who successfully raised close to Rs 9 crore for his solo ski expedition, confidently stated his readiness to conquer the Antarctic wilderness. He emphasized his rigorous training for extreme conditions and the invaluable support he will receive from Antarctic Logistics and Eric Philips, an experienced polar expedition guide. "Polar travel in Antarctica, while not as inherently dangerous as free soloing or mountaineering, presents a level of suffering that surpasses any other voluntary struggle I've ever experienced," Akshay shared on Instagram.



