This European Nation Is World's Safest Country, Check India's Ranking

Andorra, a tiny European nation situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains, was found to be the world's safest country of 2025, according to Numbeo Safety Index. Three Middle Eastern nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Oman, were among the top five countries in the world with the lowest crime rates, with the most robust security infrastructure, the index data revealed.

The data ranked India higher than first-world nations like the United States and the United Kingdom, which are traditionally viewed as stable and secure nations. Amonh 147, India was ranked 66 (score: 55.7), while UK was at 87 (score: 51.7) and US at 89 (score: 50.8). Among South Asian nations, China (score: 76.0) was placed on 15th post, Srilanka (score: 57.9) on 59th spot, Pakistan (score: 56.3) at 65th place and Bangladesh (score: 38.4) at 126th place.

World's Top 10 Safest Countries Of 2025

Andorra: with a safety score of 84.7 United Arab Emirates (UAE): with a safety score of 84.5 Qatar: with a safety score of 84.2 Taiwan: with a safety score of 82.9 Oman: with a safety score of 81.7 Isle of Man (Self-Governing British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea): with a safety score of 79.0 Hong Kong (China): with a safety score of 78.5 Armenia: with a safety score of 77.9 Singapore: with a safety score of 77.4 Japan: with a safety score of 77.1

According to the data, the South American nation Venezuela emerged as the least safe country in 2025. India's western neighbour, Afghanistan, was also amongst the worst ranked at 144th position, while the civil unrest embattled Syria was ranked 140th.

World's Top 10 Least Safe Countries

Venezuela: with a safety score of 19.3 Papua New Guinea: with a safety score of 19.7 Haiti: with a safety score of 21.1 Afghanistan: with a safety score of 24.9 South Africa: with a safety score of 25.3 Honduras: with a safety score of 28.0 Trinidad and Tobago: with a safety score of 29.1 Syria: with a safety score of 31.9 Jamaica: with a safety score of 32.6 Peru: with a safety score of 32.9

About The Survey

The Numbeo Safety Index is compiled using user-contributed data, which may differ from official government statistics. The index serves as a comparative tool for assessing the relative safety of different places using various factors, including crime rates, perceptions of public safety, challenges in community policing and personal security concerns.