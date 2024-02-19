This Country Is Planning A Complete Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools

However, it's currently up to individual school headteachers in England to decide their policies

The UK authorities have decided to ban the use of mobile phones across all schools in a bid to improve students' behaviour and attention, Independent reported. The government said the move was part of a plan to ''minimise disruption and improve behaviour in classrooms.''

In a statement, the Education Secretary, said: "Schools are places for children to learn and mobile phones are, at a minimum, an unwanted distraction in the classroom. We are giving our hard-working teachers the tools to take action to help improve behaviour and to allow them to do what they do best, teach."

The Department for Education has published guidance to ensure all classrooms across England follow the same rules.

"We are determined that all schools should prohibit the use of mobile phones throughout the school day—not only during lessons but during breaks and lunchtimes as well," the guidance read.

The guidance warned that, in some schools, the use of mobile phones remains a ''daily battle.'' The document suggested four different scenarios for implementing the ban.

The first includes a total ban that requires students to leave their devices at home, the second requires them to turn them in to school staff upon arrival. The third includes an option that requires them to keep the phones in secure storage, and "never used, seen, or heard". The last option allows students to keep their devices within easy reach under the condition that they never use them.

Students who violate the new rules will receive detention or face phone confiscation, the guidance said.

The government believes that removing mobile phones can help children and young people spend more time being active and socialising face-to-face with their peers, which will help their mental health.

However, it's currently up to individual school headteachers in England to decide their policies on mobile phones in schools.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it would provide ''clarity and consistency'' for teachers and that there is currently ''a large variation in how different schools are managing the use of mobile phones.''

She added, ''Schools are places for children to learn and mobile phones are, at a minimum, an unwanted distraction in the classroom. We are giving our hard-working teachers the tools to take action to help improve behaviour and to allow them to do what they do best – teach.''