Free Drinks, Hangover Leave: Japanese Company's Ploy To Attract New Staff

A Japanese company is offering free alcohol and "hangover leaves" to attract new talent. Trust Ring, a small tech company in Osaka, is taking the unconventional approach and redefining perks at work. While others offer hefty salaries and generous benefits, Trust Ring decided it was time to bring something different to the table.

The CEO himself offers alcohol and happily toasts with the employees. And if someone has had one or too many drinks, they may use their "hangover leaves" to arrive late to work with no questions asked.

According to a Japanese media portal, one of the employees said, "Because I used the 'hangover leave' system, I can go back to work at 12 o'clock. You can sleep for 2 or 3 more hours and come back to work with a clear mind. I feel like I will be more efficient."

The CEO said he came up with this idea because he was losing the battle of hiring new talent due to salary limitations. So, he introduced this initiative at his workplace, believing that employees would value it more than money.

He said that the starting salary at our company is 222,000 yen (approx. Rs 1.27 lakh), which already includes 20 hours of overtime pay, marking it close to the minimum wage. "We really can't raise the starting salary, so I think that small and medium-sized enterprises should focus on attracting talent with similar ideas," he added.

Japan has moved away from unusual workplace traditions and adopted a more flexible approach for its employees.

While sleeping at work is considered lazy in most countries, Japan encourages brief workplace naps, known as "inemuri," to help employees recharge. Some offices even provide dedicated nap rooms or sleep capsules.

Reports also suggest that two companies in Japan are developing "nap boxes", which are private spaces where employees can take short naps during work hours. These may soon be introduced in Japanese workplaces.