This Woman Schemes To Earn Rs 11 Crore By Robbing Wealthy Men

A woman from rural China allegedly pretended to be a socialite to date and rob affluent men so as to save up to 10 million yuan (Rs 11.7 crore) for a down payment on a home.

Yin Xue, 24, was taken into custody following the eventual collapse of her elaborate plan to earn over a million dollars from wealthy men, the South China Morning Post reported.

It was Yin's dream to buy a house in the elite city of Shenzhen and bring her family back together in five years. She opted for the unconventional route to fulfil her wish.

To save money, Yin first worked as a sales assistant, model, and live streamer while working at a Beijing hotel. But that was never enough.

In March 2021, Yin joined local dating and social chat groups while working at a karaoke bar in Shanghai. Self-assured, she rebranded herself as a socialite to attract wealthy men.

She took courses on fine dining, wine tasting, and etiquette, maintained a rigorous fitness regimen, and used most of her savings for plastic surgery.

Confident of her newly acquired skills and abilities, Yin started dating wealthy men and living in their opulent residences in Shanghai. She robbed them once they were away.

She even employed expert movers to clear out entire homes, stealing everything from furniture and appliances to handbags and designer belts. She then sold everything on online marketplaces for used goods.

In a matter of months, Yin allegedly stole almost 200,000 yuan (US$30,000) from eight men. Fearing public humiliation, the majority of her victims remained silent.

Yin's ninth lover, Zhang, caught her in the act after he installed security cameras inside his house and watched his alleged lover looting his house. She was taken into custody and charged with fraud and theft.

Despite her extensive robberies, Yin lived a modest lifestyle, renting a basement room in a Shanghai hotel, using free makeup samples, and spending less than 30 yuan (US$4) each day.

"All I wanted was money to purchase a home. I didn't spend recklessly," she told the police.

Yin Xue was raised in a poor household in rural Hunan, central China. Her desire to have a "luxurious life" stemmed from attending an extravagant wedding when she was only 18. The couple's expensive clothing, villa, and private staff made Yin envious and ambitious.