How A Rooster-Shaped Ceramic Jug Became Symbol Of Resistance In Ukraine

Images show Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holding the jugs

A ceramic jug has become the popular symbol of resistance against the Russian bombing in Ukraine. The jug, crafted in the shape of a rooster, survived the devastation of Borodianka in the Kyiv region and it has great significance in the Ukrainian tradition.

Explaining its importance, the official Instagram account of Ukraine said, “You have probably heard an incredible story about a ceramic rooster that survived the bombing of Borodianka in the Kyiv region. But not everyone knows what the rooster symbol in the Ukrainian tradition means.”

It said for ancient Slavs — the largest group of ethnically and linguistically related people in Europe — the rooster was a zoomorphic image of the Sun and served as a clock. “It was considered the ruler of life, the leader of peace on earth, and the herald of God's will,” read the post.

The pottery item is known as Vasylkiv cockerel, named after the town near Kyiv where it was mass-produced during Soviet times. But it was the miraculous survival of one of these jugs, which was discovered on a kitchen shelf of a heavily bombed building, that gave it new meaning to Ukrainians. Soon, the jug became the symbol of Ukrainian resistance of the Russian invasion.

“May the rooster from Borodianka bring peace to the Ukrainian land and victory,” the Instagram post added.

One of the images in the post shows the rooster-shaped jug on the kitchen shelf.

Another image, the most significant one, shows the rooster sitting on the kitchen cabinet, undisturbed by the destruction and chaos.

Many social media users reacted to the post. While one user said, “My Ukrainian friend's mom always had this on her kitchen table along with wooden flowers”, another wrote, “I would buy this in support of Ukraine without a doubt.”

A third user said this was “a sign that Ukraine will prevail”.

One person loved the story of the history of the rooster, and said, “I need one for my kitchen in honour of the brave in Ukraine.”

According to a report in Euronews, pottery items have been long produced by Vasylkiv. And in the 1960s, the town was churning out about a million of these items. One of those crafted pieces was this rooster-shaped jug by renowned artist Prokip Bidasyuk. The artist, who was born in 1895, created many dishes, vases, toys, and other ceramic products. He has had his work displayed at the National Museum of Folk Applied Arts.

Borodianka, about 60-km northwest of Kyiv, has been heavily hit by Russian bombing in recent days, damaging a large number of buildings.