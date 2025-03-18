This CEO Cancelled 15 Tesla Cars To Buy European EVs. Here's Why

In a move reflecting rising anti-American sentiment, French entrepreneur Romain Roy rejected Tesla EVs, incurring a substantial extra cost of $164,000 to support European manufacturers, as a protest against US policies and Elon Musk, reported Fortune.

Mr Roy is growing increasingly frustrated with both Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statements and the US administration's environmental policies. In addition to leading Tesla and SpaceX, Musk also heads the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency and is a close ally of Donald Trump, actively supporting his policies.

Mr Roy's company, which specializes in photovoltaic panels, had integrated Tesla vehicles into its fleet for years. However, the shifting political climate in the U.S. has led him to reconsider his stance.

"Last November, we purchased around thirty electric vehicles, including 15 Teslas. In January, I decided to cancel the Tesla order," the French CEO told La Republica.

"They [Tesla] weren't pleased, but in life, you have to take a stand," he explained.

Mr Roy did not hold back in his criticism of Trump and Musk.

"They're harming the environment. They're reckless, and they won't get my money," he said. "We have to push back against their hypocrisy regarding the environment and Europe. The US is pushing for a trade war, especially with increased tariffs. I won't contribute to that system through my purchases."

"All they care about is money- they don't think about the environment," he added.

This sentiment reflects a growing European backlash against American products. In Denmark, a movement has gained traction to boycott U.S. goods, driven by Trump's aggressive foreign policies, including his threats to annex Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Gaza. Danish consumers are increasingly turning to local alternatives, leading to a significant decline in Tesla sales and a surge in demand for European brands.

In Germany and France, Tesla dealerships have been vandalized, and sales have dropped sharply. Meanwhile, in London, anti-Musk posters have appeared across the city, comparing the billionaire to a Nazi.