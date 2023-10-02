This Athlete Sets Guinness World Record For 100-Meter Slackline Walk

Shi Hailin walking on a slackline (L); receiving the award

Chinese athlete Shi Hailin has achieved a new world record for the 'fastest 100 meters slackline walk' by walking on a slackline suspended 100 meters above the ground between two hills in just 1 minute 14.198 seconds. This remarkable feat breaks the previous record of 1 minute 59.73 seconds held by Lucas Milliard of France since 2016.

Mr Hailin undertook this record-setting accomplishment at the Guanyindang camp in Mount Wugong, Pingxiang. His attempt took place on a day marked by dense fog, providing him with a limited window of opportunity once the weather briefly cleared.

On Sunday, Guinness World Records shared a video of Mr Hailin's awe-inspiring slackline walk on Instagram, which has amassed over 50,000 likes so far.

In response, one Instagram user commented, 'Bro's balance is impeccable (flawless).' Another said, "These are precisely the kind of stunts that should be featured, not people eating spaghetti in 30 seconds."

"'This guy can balance any country's economy and budget," a third said.

"'Wow. This is amazing. Pure talent,' a fourth remarked.

Mr Hailin (31) developed a passion for this extreme sport in 2016 and has since emerged as an exceptional athlete with numerous slackline records achieved in Asia.

Speaking to Guinness World Records.com, he said, "I hope to draw more attention to this aerial sport through my attempt!"