This Airline Will Weigh Passengers Before They Board Flights

Air New Zealand will begin weighing passengers departing on international flights from the Auckland International Airport starting on July 2, CNN reported. The flag carrier said the programme, which the airline calls a passenger weight survey, is a way to gather data on the weight load and distribution for planes.

Described as an 'essential' initiative, the survey will be used to determine the average customer weight, which pilots need to know before departure.

For the survey, two scales will be set up at gate lounges at Auckland International Airport. Passengers will be asked to step on a set of scales for the airline to log their weight before they board. They will also be asked to place their luggage on another identical scale for separate weighing.

''We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew, and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey,'' Alastair James, the airline's load control improvement specialist said in a statement.

For any passengers who are uncomfortable about being weighed before their flight, the airline assured them it was voluntary and their weight would not be displayed for anyone to see at the airport.

"We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us," Alastair James, Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Air New Zealand will launch this initiative, a requirement from New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), from June to July. At least 10,000 people need to take part over the next five weeks for the survey to be effective.

Air New Zealand carried out the same survey back in 2021 domestically. However, the one for international travelers was delayed due to the pandemic. Regulations require this survey to be done every five years.