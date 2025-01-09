This 41-Year-Old Japanese Man Earned Rs 69 Lakh A Year From "Doing Nothing"

A Japanese man named Shoji Morimoto has built a lucrative career out of doing nothing, ironically after being fired in 2018 for lacking initiative. Now 41, Mr Morimoto has become a popular "rental do-nothing" companion in Japan, offering his presence to strangers seeking non-romantic companionship, CNBC reported. Last year, Mr Morimoto's unusual profession earned him a substantial income of around $80,000 (approximately Rs 69 lakh). His services provide a unique solution for people seeking companionship without the expectation of meaningful conversation or activity.

Mr Morimoto's profession involves lending his presence to strangers who require companionship for a wide range of activities. His services are incredibly versatile, catering to diverse requests such as:

Waiting at the finishing line to support a marathon runner

Participating in video calls while a client redecorates and cleans their room

Attending a concert on behalf of a client who couldn't make it, allowing their friend to still have a companion at the event

His role is straightforward: he will show up and fulfil the client's request, doing nothing more than what he was asked to do. The only boundary he has set is that his services do not involve any sexual activities.

"I have been put in objectively difficult situations, such as standing in line under the blazing sun, standing for hours in the cold, attending parties with only strangers, and standing alone on a stage in front of a large audience without doing anything," Mr Morimoto told CNBC Make It.

"However, no matter what misfortune I have experienced, I feel that it is something special that only happened because I do this job, so I can still cherish it," he added.

One of his most memorable tasks was a 17-hour trip riding the Yamanote train line, making 13 laps from early morning until the last train. He has also received requests to simply listen to clients on their bad days, providing a sympathetic ear without offering unsolicited advice or trying to play therapist.

Mr Morimoto receives around 1,000 requests annually and has adopted a pay-as-you-wish model, allowing clients to decide how much to pay him. Previously, he charged a flat rate of 10,000 to 30,000 yen ($65 to $195) for a 2-3 hour session. Last year, he earned approximately $80,000.

"I charge a voluntary fee, so I don't know if it will be sustainable, but I'm having fun trying to see if it's sustainable," said Mr Morimoto.

Japan has a unique and thriving rental services industry, where individuals can hire temporary companions to fill various social roles. Although there are no official statistics tracking this industry, Japan is home to a wide range of rental services, offering temporary girlfriends or boyfriends for social events or to alleviate loneliness, friends for companionship and family members to provide emotional support.

According to Mr Morimoto and experts, loneliness is not the sole reason individuals seek out rental companionship services. Some people may simply desire companionship, while others might struggle with social interactions.

Hiroshi Ono, a professor of human resources at Hitotsubashi University, suggested that social awkwardness is a significant factor. Many Japanese people tend to avoid confrontation and direct communication, which can make forming friendships challenging. Professor Ono noted that people may find it difficult to ask someone to be their friend due to the potential awkwardness. To circumvent this discomfort, some individuals are willing to pay for companionship, essentially outsourcing their social interactions.