This 3-Year-Old Has 'A Sparkle' In Her Heart, World's Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve

Sadie's parents say that getting the heart valve was the only option that they had

When Sadie Rutenberg was born, she had a gaping hole between the two sides of her heart, and her heart valves were malformed and leaking.In her first few months of life, she had already undergone two open-heart surgeries; but the damage was too extensive to repair, and the blond-haired, blue-eyed infant was failing to thrive. Her parents said there was no choice - they would have to take a risk, or their child might not survive.So, the Seattle couple made what they said was the only logical decision: Their 6-month-old daughter would receive the world's tiniest mechanical heart valve.At the time, in 2015, Abbott's Masters HP 15-mm rotatable mechanical heart valve had not yet been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sadie would become the first child in the United States to try it."It was the only option we had," her father, Lee'or Rutenberg, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. "It was either get this valve or go to palliative care and try to make her comfortable."

That May, Sadie was wheeled into an operating room at Seattle Children's Hospital for her third procedure.



This time, surgeons implanted one of the dime-sized mechanical heart valves as part of a clinical trial. (A pacemaker would soon follow.)

