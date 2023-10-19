Thief In Poland Poses As Mannequin Before Stealing Jewellery From Mall, Arrested

He is also accused of stealing items from another shopping mall.

A man in the Polish capital Warsaw was arrested after he pretended to be a mannequin in a shop window in order to steal jewellery, BBC reported. In photos released by the Warsaw police, the 22-year-old man was seen standing behind the storefront window, holding a bag. Surprisingly, both staff and shoppers failed to notice anything suspicious as the man blended in with the mannequins in the window.

According to the police, the suspect roamed through different departments after closing, ultimately targeting a jewelry stand. ''With a bag in his hand, he stood still in front of a shop window, pretending to be a display mannequin. When he felt safe, he went hunting and robbed the island of jewelry,'' police in the central Warsaw district of Srodmiescie said in a statement. However, he was eventually spotted by security staff.

''However, his luck finally ran out on him as he was spotted and captured by security personnel who called the police. It is already known that the 22-year-old has also committed thefts and burglaries in another gallery, where, after its closure, he took money from several cash registers and tried to steal other items,'' the police said.

The man has been remanded in custody for three months and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, as per the Guardian.

In another similar incident, police say he dined late at a restaurant in a second shopping center and waited for it to close. He entered a clothing store and ''exchanged his clothes for new ones'', before returning to the restaurant for another meal. However, he was caught on CCT V slipping under the clothing store's partially open shutters.

Social media users were amused by the stunt and posted hilarious comments. ''One user wrote, ''Well he wood be. Wooden he,'' while another commented, ''This is hilarious.'' A third said, ''Question: what's the most Polish burglary you've ever heard? Answer: A man has been accused of posing as a mannequin in a Warsaw shop window to steal jewellery after closing time.''

A fourth added, ''Crime is bad, obviously, but you have to give this guy some credit for creativity and balls.''