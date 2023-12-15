'They're Here, It's Over': Teen Soldier Told Mother Before Hamas Took Him

19-year-olds Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer were abducted by Hamas on October 7. (File)

Bodies of two teen Israeli soldiers, who had enlisted in the defence forces just a few months earlier, were found in Gaza on Friday, the Israeli army said. 19-year-olds Nik Beizer and Ron Sherman who were abducted by Hamas on October 7 when the Palestinian group launched a rampage in south Israel.

The body of 28-year-old Elia Toledano who was taken from an outdoor music festival was also recovered.

"The bodies of hostages Corporal Nik Beizer, 19, and Sergeant Ron Sherman, 19, who were abducted by Hamas on October 7th, have been recovered from Gaza during operational activity and returned to Israeli territory. The IDF sends the families its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support them," the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

According to reports, Beizer was not even supposed to be on shift when he was taken hostage on October 7, only six months after he joined the army on April 30. He was working as a liaison to coordinate the movement of goods into Gaza. The young soldier was supposed to be off work and had swapped shifts with a friend.

"That's the irony. Everyone at this base is taking care of the Palestinians, working so that Gazans can live their lives," his mother told Israeli media.

Sergeant Ron Sherman last spoke to his mother on the morning of October 7, soon after his army base was attacked by Hamas gunmen.

"That's it, Mom, they're here, it's over, I love you." he told her.

Sherman was seen a few hours later in Hamas videos but he was tied to the back of a pickup truck, his family told Israeli media.