'They're Fake': Donald Trump's Latest Attack On New York Times, Washington Post

Donald Trump made the remarks while speaking to Fox News

US President Donald Trump, in his latest attack on the American media, has said that he would "probably terminate" the New York Times and the Washington Post from the White House because "they're fake".

Donald Trump said this while exclusively speaking to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Monday night.

"The media is corrupt. Not all the media. I know some great people, including you (Hannity), but I know some great journalists," he said when asked about the media.

"They give Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong and all these people from the New York Times which is a fake newspaper. We don't even want it in the White House anymore, and we're probably going to terminate that and The Washington Post from the White House, they are fake.

"Take a look at the New York Times and the kind of reporting they do. They turn out to be all wrong," the President added.

Donald Trump did not give any other details of the termination and it was not immediately known if he was removing the journalists of the two papers or ending their subscriptions at the White House.

Besides attacking the media, he also spoke about the ongoing House Democrats-led impeachment inquiry against him, reiterating that the whistleblower claims of him speaking to his Ukrainian counterpart in a July 25 phone call, asking for dirt on rival Joe Biden, were all "lies".

He even called his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton "crazy" for calling Democrat candidate and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard a "Russian asset".

