"They Call Me President Of...": Trump Boasts As He Criminalises Burning US Flag

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that European leaders "jokingly" call him the "President of Europe", while speaking at the White House after he signed an Executive Order that makes burning the flag of America a criminal offence.

"They jokingly call me the president of Europe," he said. "Which is an honour. I like Europe. And I like those people. They're good people. They're great leaders."

JUST IN: President Trump signs an executive order instructing the Department of Justice to prosecute people who burn the American flag.



"I think our nation now is the most respected nation anywhere in the world by far."



"They call me the president of Europe, which is an… pic.twitter.com/RYLP33J8au — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2025

Trump's comments come after a high-level meeting in Washington with leaders of Europe, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US president claimed that the meeting represented 38 countries. Trump said, "We've never had a case where seven plus really 28, essentially 35, 38 countries were represented here the other day - 38 European and other countries were represented."

The agenda of the meeting was to persuade Trump to keep supporting Ukraine in the face of war with Russia. The meeting also comes after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, for talks focussing on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting was also their first in-person encounter since 2019.

Trump delivered these remarks while he criminalised the burning of the American flag. He signed the order despite a 1989 Supreme Court ruling already existing that protects flag burning under the First Amendment as free speech. He called the ruling "a very sad one" and added that through the new order, people can be prosecuted if burning the flag causes violence or public disorder.

"Anyone found guilty could face one year in prison, with no early release," he said.

The order also targets foreign nationals, as those found guilty could lose visas, face deportation, be denied green cards or citizenship.

