The North-South Divide Explained: How Korea Became Two Nations

It was six hours of uncertainty, chaos and political turmoil in South Korea when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night.

The military imposed restrictions on political activities and Korean troops secured the country's national assembly. And while Mr Yeol withdrew his decision within hours, he cited threats from North Korea and accused opposition forces of undermining the state.



All this came after weeks of rising political tensions and public dissatisfaction with Yoon's administration.



The imposition and withdrawal of martial law followed ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which remains divided along ideological and political lines. The Korean Peninsula has been divided for over 70 years, with North and South Korea taking drastically different paths. The split traces its roots to the end of World War II in 1945 when global powers divided the region into two zones.



Why the split



After Japan's defeat in World War II, Korea, previously under Japanese control, faced an uncertain future. The US and the Soviet Union stepped in, dividing Korea along the 38th parallel. The Soviet Union occupied the North, while the US controlled the South. This division happened without consulting Koreans.



Attempts to reunify Korea failed as the Cold War deepened. The Soviets and Americans refused to relinquish control, preventing negotiations for a middle ground.



In the North, the Soviets supported a communist government under Kim Il-sung while the US backed an anti-communist regime led by Syngman Rhee in the South. In 1948, South Korea officially formed a government in Seoul, followed by the North declaring its own state in Pyongyang. Both claimed to represent all of Korea.



The Korean war



Tensions erupted into the Korean War in 1950 when North Korea, backed by the Soviet Union and China, invaded the South. The US intervened, urging its member states to send military aid to South Korea. The US, Great Britain, Australia, and Canada joined the efforts, contributing troops to counter the invasion.



Peace negotiators began talks in July 1951, but progress remained slow. For two years, opposing forces fought intensely while diplomatic efforts continued. On July 27, 1953, representatives from the US, China, North Korea, and South Korea signed an armistice (not a peace treaty) at Panmunjom. This agreement ended active hostilities but maintained Korea's division.



The Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) was established along the 38th parallel, creating one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.



Often referred to as the "Forgotten War," the Korean conflict left a devastating toll. It killed over three million and displaced countless people, making it one of the most tragic episodes of the Cold War era.



What keeps them apart?



Since the split, North Korea has remained an isolated communist regime under the Kim dynasty, focusing on military strength and nuclear weapons. South Korea, on the contrary, developed into a democratic, economically advanced nation with strong ties to the West.



Efforts at reunification, including talks and summits, have made little progress. The ideological divide and mutual mistrust have kept the two Koreas apart, with tensions occasionally escalating due to military provocations from the North.