South Korea Under Martial Law. Here's What It Means For Its Citizens

For the first time in nearly half a century, South Korea has declared martial law across the nation. In a sudden announcement shortly after 10 pm local time, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law from 11 pm the same evening.

Total prohibition on all political activities: No political activities whatsoever. including activities in Parliament (National Assembly), local councils, political parties, rallies, protests, and any other form of demonstrations. Political associations and affiliations are also banned. Complete control on media: Media across all mediums - print, radio, broadcast, internet and social media are all now under the scrutiny and control of the Martial Law Command. Total ban on protests and rallies: People in South Korea can no longer go on strike, or organise protests or rallies. Work stoppages and rally speeches are prohibited too. Any action that may lead to social chaos or incite violence are banned. Misinformation punishable: Any and all acts that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system are prohibited. Propaganda, opinions, public manipulation methods, misinformation, disinformation, fake news are prohibited and punishable. Orders for medical staff: All doctors, medics, nurses, and other medical personnel including trainees - both in service and retired must return to the medical field within 48 hours. They must work faithfully and follow instructions by relevant authority. Those who refuse or violate will be punished in accordance with martial law. Enemy of the state: Any anti-State forces and subversive forces will be dealt with in accordance to martial laws. Innocent ordinary citizens: Due to the martial law, ordinary citizens will be subject to measures to minimize inconvenience in their daily lives. Anyone who violates these orders shall be subject to arrest, detention, and search without any warrant and in accordance with relevant sections of the Martial Law enforced. People who violate the orders shall be subject to punishment under Article 14 of the Martial Law Act (Penalties).

