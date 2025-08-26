The Mysterious Case Of Nadeen Ayoub: From Canadian Roots To Miss Palestine On The Miss Universe Stage

Nadeen Ayoub, 27, will represent Palestine in this year's Miss Universe pageant, a first for the country. According to Abu Dhabi-based news outlet The National, she was crowned Miss Palestine in 2022 and will now compete in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, representing Palestine alongside over 130 other countries and territories. The competition will take place on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand. Notably, Palestine's inclusion comes amid heightened international scrutiny of Israel's conflict in Gaza.

The Miss Universe Organisation confirmed that Nadeen Ayoub will represent Palestine. "The Miss Universe Organisation proudly welcomes delegates from across the globe, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of women. Ms. Ayoub, an accomplished advocate and model from Palestine, embodies the resilience and determination that define our platform, "Miguel Ángel Martínez, MUO's head of communications, wrote in an email, as reported by CNN.

Mystery Surrounds The Title

However, it's unclear how she won the title, as there appears to be no record of a Miss Palestine pageant or any contestants competing for the title. According to a New York Post report, there's also a notable lack of official biographical information about Nadeen Ayoub on her social media and the Miss Palestine Organisation website, which is unusual for a beauty queen.

Ms Ayoub, reportedly born in the US and raised in Canada, now resides in Dubai. She quietly announced her selection to represent Palestine in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand. According to an interview with The National, she was poised to enter Miss Universe immediately, but she postponed it following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent military response in Gaza.

"There hasn't been another Miss Palestine since 2022 because of the genocide. After Miss Earth, I was supposed to go to Miss Universe. But I postponed it because I did not want to go when genocide was happening. I wanted to focus more on staying behind the scenes because the spotlight was supposed to be on the people in Palestine who are suffering, rather than me," she said.

Some beauty queens are also questioning Ms Ayoub's presence in the competition. Adela Cojab, a New York-based Jewish activist and runner-up in the Miss Israel pageant, expressed surprise that Miss Universe included Ms Ayoub.

It's worth noting that Israel and the US do not recognise Palestine as an independent state. However, some countries like France, Canada, Malta, and Australia have announced plans to formally recognise Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly next month. The UK has also stated its intention to recognise Palestine, contingent on certain conditions being met, such as a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a commitment to a two-state solution.

The Miss Palestine Organisation's website was only registered in May, and it features photos of Nadeen Ayoub wearing a crown. When contacted, a spokeswoman for the organisation declined to provide details about how Ms Ayoub was appointed Miss Palestine in 2022.

"We're currently preparing the official materials for Miss Palestine, and will share the full details in our upcoming media note once it's ready," the spokesperson noted.

Notably, Ms Ayoub, a model and wellness coach, reportedly grew up in Canada and studied English literature and psychology at the University of Western Ontario. According to her LinkedIn page, she also attended high school in the same area. Ms Ayoub has taught at the Friends School in Ramallah and worked with United in Humanity, a nonprofit that organised humanitarian missions in Gaza. Additionally, she runs the Olive Green Academy in Dubai, which offers workshops on becoming an influencer.