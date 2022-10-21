Video: Construction Begins For 170-Kilometre-Long Megacity Of Saudi Arabia

The Line's residents will reside in a connected, artificial intelligence-run society.

The construction of Saudi Arabia's mega-city project, "The Line," at Neom has begun in the north-western Tabuk province of the country. First announced in 2017, NEOM has consistently raised eyebrows for proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids, even as architects and economists have questioned its feasibility.

But now that the construction video has been released and the drone footage has captured a part of the massive site. The footage shows several trucks and machines working in the middle of the desert.

The parallel structures of mirror-encased skyscrapers extend over 170 kilometers (more than 100 miles), known collectively as The Line.

According to a news report by The National, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs of The Line. It will be the first city in the world to be powered by renewable energy, including wind, solar, and hydrogen power. Residents of The Line will live in interconnected societies run by artificial intelligence designed to coexist with nature. The futuristic development will prioritise walkability, clean energy and technology to create a new way of living.

NEOM, the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, aims to build twin skyscrapers about 500 metres (1,640 feet) tall that stretch horizontally for dozens of miles, according to Bloomberg.

According to the NEOM website, the city is only 200 metres wide, but 170 kilometres long and 500 metres above sea level.

"There will be no roads, cars or emissions. It will run on 100% renewable energy and 95% of the land will be preserved for nature. People's health and wellbeing will be prioritised over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities, "the official website said.