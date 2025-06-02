Saudi Arabia's Mega-City Neom Could Change Weather Patterns, Warns Insider

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion project, may alter local weather patterns. Climate expert Donald Wuebbles warns of potential environmental impacts. The issue had been escalated to a “higher priority”, as per Mr Wuebbles.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream project, Neom -- a futuristic, zero-carbon city, could alter weather patterns and the path of wind and sand storms, a leading climate activist associated with the project has claimed.

Donald Wuebbles, a University of Illinois professor of atmospheric science, who serves as a paid adviser to Neom, told the Financial Times that the $500 billion project and its lofty architectural plans could destabilise the region's environment.

"Part of my concern was, what impact is The Line and those [projects] going to have on the local environment. You start affecting the local weather and climate," said Mr Wuebbles.

The project has been facing delays and surging costs owing to its grand scale, which most experts have dubbed unrealistic. The Line, its centrepiece, was envisioned as a futuristic city stretching 170 kilometres across the desert, housed within two parallel skyscrapers taller than the Empire State Building.

However, the sheer scale has proved overwhelming for the developers. The original plan to build 16 km of The Line by 2030 was highly ambitious and had to be later revised down to 2.4 km, with only a half-mile section, including a stadium -- expected by 2034.

The Line's 1,640-foot height makes construction difficult, and Neom officials suggested lowering it to 1,000 feet to cut costs. The Crown Prince rejected this, insisting on finding savings elsewhere.

Also Read | Scientists Discover Bacteria That Can 'Breathe' By Generating Electricity

Not-so-sustainable city

Mr Wuebbles said he repeatedly raised the issue about the linear city changing the environment and weather systems, as the damaging effects have "not been studied enough". He added that the sustainability advisory committee was informed at a recent meeting that the issue had been escalated to a "higher priority".

Another member of the Neom advisory committee, who wished not to be identified, confirmed some of the concerns raised by Mr Wuebbles.

Neom was meant to redefine urban living, with Crown Prince Salman comparing it to the Egyptian pyramids. However, the slow progress and rising costs have raised doubts about the feasibility of the project and its future.