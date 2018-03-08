The Latest On Sri Lanka Crisis And Violence Against Muslims: 10 Facts

Hundreds of commandos were deployed in the troubled district to restore order.

COLOMBO: An indefinite curfew in the Sri Lankan town of Kandy will be temporarily lifted today, authorities said, following days of violence against members of the minority Muslim community by Buddhists. Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and Muslim businesses in Kandy since an altercation between members of the two communities over the weekend, prompting President Maithripala Sirisena to declare a state of emergency.