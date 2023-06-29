The Graduation Speech That Is Winning The Internet: 'How To Spot An Idiot'

Illinois governor JB Pritzker gave the speech at Northwestern University in Evanston.

If you are looking for one piece of advice to get you through the day, we would recommend – like most of the Internet – a graduation speech by two-term Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker. The governor, who is also a businessman, gave a commencement speech at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, earlier this month.

Now, a video of the speech has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. The speech, which heavily referenced several quotes from the iconic sitcom The Office, revolved around the need for young people to develop their own “idiot detection system.” What followed in the speech was a lesson in humanity that, according to Mr Pritzker, is essential for success.

The video of the speech has the governor saying, “If you want to be successful in this world, you have to develop your own idiot detection system. The best way to spot an idiot? Look for the person who is cruel,” adding, “When we see someone who doesn't look like us, or sound like us, or act like us, or love like us, or live like us—the first thought that crosses almost everyone's brain is rooted in either fear or judgement or both. That's evolution. We survived as a species by being suspicious of things we aren't familiar with.”

“In order to be kind, we have to shut down that animal instinct and force our brain to travel a different pathway. Empathy and compassion are evolved states of being. They require the mental capacity to step past our most primal urges,” Mr Pritzker explained.

Stressing the importance of being kind, Mr Pritzker added, “I'm here to tell you that when someone's path through this world is marked with acts of cruelty, they have failed the first test of an advanced society. They never forced their animal brain to evolve past its first instinct. They never forged new mental pathways to overcome their own instinctual fears. And so, their thinking and problem-solving will lack the imagination and creativity that the kindest people have in spades… Over my many years in politics and business, I have found one thing to be universally true—the kindest person in the room is often the smartest.”

Sharing an excerpt of the speech on Twitter, Mr Pritzker wrote, “‘Whenever I'm about to do something, I think ‘Would an idiot do that?' and if they would, I do not do that thing.' – Dwight Schrute. And what is the best way to spot an idiot? Look for the person who is cruel.”

Several users praised the speech in the comments section. One user responded, “Sir, this was the kindest, smartest, wittiest speech I've heard in a long time, packed with wisdom & truth. It made me cry a little. The voices that openly defend decency are so few & often belittled in this time that applauds cruelty. Thank you for this. I will share it widely.”

“What a wonderful speech! What a good man. So much of this is needed now,” said another.

“Why did this make me start to tear up? Why did I want this to not stop? We need so much more of this instruction in the world, to build us up and inspire, because damn is the gleeful cruelty we're facing (that's promoted on this very platform) so distressing and draining to face,” another listener gushed.

Northwestern University is also J.B. Pritzker's alma mater. He earned his Juris Doctor from the university in 1993.