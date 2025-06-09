The 3rd UN Ocean Conference: Why India, World Can't Ignore It

What do a fisherman in Kerala, a scuba diver off the coast of the Andamans, and a child building sandcastles on Juhu Beach have in common? They all depend on healthy oceans - whether for food, income, wonder, or simply joy.

But today, those oceans are gasping for air. Plastic is washing ashore faster than it can be cleaned. Coral reefs are bleaching, fish stocks are dwindling, and sea levels are creeping into coastal homes.

Now, imagine a global rescue mission: over 10,000 leaders, scientists, activists, and communities gathering in Nice, France, between June 9-13 to fight for the future of the seas.

It's the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) - a high-stakes summit where the decisions made could shape the fate of coastlines from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chennai to Chile. For India -with its 7,500 km coastline - this is a moment to lead, innovate, and protect.

Everything is ready in Nice, France, for the UN Ocean Conference.



Starting Monday, world leaders, scientists and other civil society representatives from around the world will come together to share their perspectives and solutions to #SaveOurOcean. https://t.co/1qJ91HbXkN pic.twitter.com/s4FJebCyJk — United Nations (@UN) June 8, 2025

What's UNOC3 All About?

The 2025 UN Ocean Conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, is focused on Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14): conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Its theme, "Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean." Governments, scientists, NGOs, businesses, and everyday citizens must come together to tackle the ocean's biggest threats: climate change, plastic pollution, overfishing, and biodiversity loss.

UNOC3 builds on past conferences (New York in 2017 and Lisbon in 2022) and comes at a critical moment. With just 2.7% of ocean areas effectively protected, the urgency is real. The Nice 10 Ocean Action Plan seeks to translate bold commitments into measurable action.

Why Should India Care?

India's connection with the ocean is deep - literally and figuratively. Our coastline supports millions of livelihoods: from fishermen in Tamil Nadu to tourism in Goa and major trade in ports like Mumbai. The Indian Ocean is vital for our food security, economic growth, and cultural heritage. But it's under siege. Rising sea levels threaten the Sundarbans and cities like Chennai. Plastic waste chokes beaches from Versova to Visakhapatnam. Warming waters damage coral reefs in the Andamans.

Here's why UNOC3 matters deeply to India:

1. Blue Economy Leadership

India is championing a sustainable Blue Economy-leveraging ocean resources for growth without degrading ecosystems. At UNOC3, led by Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, India will push for fair ocean governance and sustainable fisheries, aligning with domestic efforts like the Sagarmala Project to modernize ports, boost coastal infrastructure, and drive economic growth through efficient maritime logistics.

2. Tackling Plastic Pollution

India's beaches are battling plastic waste. With the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations approaching in August 2025, UNOC3 is a key platform for India to push for a strong global pact-building on national policies like the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

3. Protecting Biodiversity

India is actively engaged in agreements like the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement), which is a landmark global agreement to protect marine biodiversity in international waters beyond national jurisdictions. With only 1% of global oceans currently protected, India's reefs and marine species urgently need this treaty to achieve the 30x30 goal. UNOC3 is a critical moment to rally the 10 more countries needed for ratification.

4. Boosting Climate Resilience

India's coastal cities face real risks from sea-level rise. The launch of the Ocean Rise & Coastal Resilience Coalition on June 7, provide science-based planning and funding support for cities like Mumbai.

The Global Stakes: A Planet on the Brink

Warming oceans are fueling stronger cyclones and disrupting marine life. Plastic could outweigh fish by 2050. Overfishing threatens food security for millions. Coral reefs and mangroves-crucial carbon sinks-are vanishing fast. The ocean is in crisis, and time is running out.

At UNOC3, the world is focused on key priorities:

Ratifying the High Seas Treaty: Only 50 countries have done so; they need 10 more to protect global commons.

Ending harmful fisheries subsidies that fuel overfishing.

Scaling up ocean science to drive data-driven policies.

The Nice Ocean Action Plan offers a roadmap to accelerate SDG 14, with voluntary commitments from countries, corporations, and communities alike.

At UNOC3, India will champion its vision through platforms like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and uphold principles under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). From protecting mangroves in the Sundarbans to expanding sustainable aquaculture, India's actions could inspire a global ripple effect.

And it's not just governments. India's youth - already active in beach cleanups and ocean literacy campaigns - can be powerful change agents too.