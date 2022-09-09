'Thank You, Darling Mama': King Charles III In Maiden Address

Charles III will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession Council at 10am local time on Saturday.

The United Kingdom's King Charles III, in his maiden address as king, thanked his "darling mama", the late Queen Elizabeth II, for the "love, affection, guidance and example" she showed.

The 73-year-old Charles also vowed "lifelong service" to the United Kingdom, its realms and the Commonwealth with loyalty and dedication.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," said King Charles III.

"I pay tribute to my mother's memory, and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings sadness to so many, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all," he added.

Charles became Prince of Wales in 1958 and automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday. However, he will be officially announced as King at the Accession Council at 10 am GMT on Saturday at the St. James's Palace, Buckingham Palace has said.

The event will mark the first time a coronation in the United Kingdom to be broadcasted on television.