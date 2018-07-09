Ops To Extract Thai Boys Still In Cave To Resume Today: Live Updates

Thai Cave Rescue: The narrow, treacherous cave system is proving to be a challenge for rescuers.

The plight of a Thai football team, trapped in a cave with coach for over two weeks has transfixed the entire world. Rescuers teams have been working round the clock and families camping outside the Tham Luang cave. After rescuers said that perfect conditions for evacuation had come, a rescue mission began on Sunday. So far, four boys have been evacuate from the cave. Efforts to bring out the remaining eight boys and their adult coach to the surface will resume today.

The cave system, bordering Myanmar in northern Thailand, has proven to be an immense challenge for the international rescue coalition. Some of the world's best divers have volunteered to help in the operation alongside Thai Navy SEALs.

