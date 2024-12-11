Apple’s 2025 Watch Ultra Will Send Texts Via Satellite: Report

Tech giant Apple is planning to bring satellite connections to its smartwatch and working on a blood-pressure feature, hoping to entice its customers, especially hikers and health-conscious people, to upgrade their devices in 2025.



The satellite capability is expected to feature in next year's Apple Watch Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line model, Bloomberg reported, learning from people familiar with the matter.



Through this technology, the smartwatch will allow users to send off-the-grid text messages, without cellular or Wi-Fi connection, through a fleet of satellites by Globalstar Inc.



The second feature might arrive in 2025 as well and will help people monitor their high blood pressure, people aware of the "confidential" work said.



The company previously was eyeing to release this feature in 2023.



Once put into place, this technology will extend one of the company's major efforts under CEO Tim Cook -- strengthening health and safety features of its wide range of products.

Over the years, Apple has often marketed its watches as well as iPhones as lifesaving devices. Hence, the latest capabilities would further bolster its case. However, nothing official has come out on this yet.



It must be noted that the satellite communication feature was first launched by the company with iPhone 14 in 2022, thereby allowing users to stay connected with emergency services while off the grid. Last year, this feature was further expanded to allow users to have contact with roadside assistance providers.



In 2024, Apple further upgraded this feature and now allows people to use it to send text to anyone via iMessage.



However, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts were still required to carry their iPhone to use this feature. In the coming year, they might only need to carry their watch.



If all goes as planned, the Apple Watch Ultra will emerge as the first mainstream smartwatch to have satellite abilities. In the past few years, Apple and Globalstar have expanded their partnership.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant had in November invested around $1.5 billion in GlobalStar to strengthen the infrastructure and took a 20 per cent stake in the company as part of the deal.