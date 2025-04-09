US Lawyer Announces $1 Million Giveaway On Birthday

A Texas-based lawyer is celebrating his birthday by giving $1 million to strangers through his campaign "TJH Million Dollar Giveaway."

Thomas J. Henry, as a part of the campaign, will give $5,000 each week to five individuals, making it $25,000. The campaign will run until December when two lucky winners will each receive $1,00,000.

Sharing the video online, Mr Henry said, "April 5th is my birthday. Throughout the years, I've thrown tremendously large parties with great performers and all the bells and whistles. But this year, I want to celebrate differently. I want to celebrate with you."

He added, "It's our way of saying THANK YOU to those who follow us, hire us, trust us, and support us. Now, it's our turn to give back."

The video was shared on Mr Henry's official page with the caption, "We're excited to announce the TJH Million Dollar Giveaway - a statewide campaign to give back to the people of Texas in a BIG way."

Along with the announcement, he also shared the rules for participation in the campaign to stand a chance to be one of the lucky winners. He added an entry link to his Instagram bio. Participants can earn bonus entries on Instagram by completing a few simple steps.

The first step is to follow both @thomasjhenrylaw and @thomasjudehenry and like the giveaway post, which counts as one bonus entry.

The next step is to share it to their Instagram story while tagging the account, counting it as another bonus entry. The third step is to tag friends in the comments, where each tag counts as another additional entry.

His post has gone viral online.

One user commented, "This is so awesome! The true spirit of Texas- helping out your neighbours and giving back to the community! Hoping to be able to do something like this one day too."

Another wrote, " Wow! This is so admirable of you. With the economy so bad I'm sure it would be nice to get that type of help. God bless you always!"

A third user wrote, "Happy Birthday! This would help my family's small business, which has been in business for 30 years, stay open. We are on the verge of shutting down."

"How humble and kind you are sir. What a blessing for you to bless others. Thank you for always paying it forward to help others. Happiest of Happy Birthdays to you, and wishing you many more," commented another.

Thomas Henry runs a Texas-based law firm with offices in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, according to his LinkedIn bio. His company handles cases involving "defective products, trucking accidents, maritime accidents, and other catastrophic accidents."