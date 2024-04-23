Tesla Cybertruck Owners Complain Of Vehicle Not Working After Car Wash

The company has not issued a comment on the incidents.

Tesla Cybertruck owners have complained that their electric pickup truck broke down after going through a car wash. After driving the $80,000 (Rs 66 lakh approximately) Cybertruck for just two months, and with less than 3,400 miles (5,500 km) on the clock, an owner claimed the truck broke down after washing off some sand after going to the beach, as per a report in the Independent.

The user @captain.ad on TikTok posted a video of his malfunctioning Cybertruck and explained that he tried to reset it but was unable to get it to function. The vehicle was called a "tin can," a "lemon," and a "paperweight" by internet users, who also made fun of the fact that although it seems bulletproof, it is not waterproof.

Two buttons on the steering wheel caused a five-hour computer reset, which eventually got the broken-down Cybertruck operating again. The user said, "What (Tesla) said was, 'It is a known issue in the Cybertruck that when you do a screen reset, instead of resetting in the standard two minutes, it takes five hours'."

Notably, the electric car manufacturer lists several warnings and risks involved with washing the vehicle in the owner's manual of the Cybertruck. It includes a warning not to wash it in direct sunlight and tips on how to avoid damaging it while having your car washed. As per the outlet, the manual states, "Failure to put Cybertruck in Car Wash Mode may result in damage (for example, to the charge port or windshield wipers). Damage caused by car washes is not covered by the warranty."

The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has not issued a comment on the incidents.

Meanwhile, Tesla has cut prices by nearly $2,000 across its models in China, after price cuts in the United States, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles (EVs), especially against cheaper Chinese EVs. The EV maker cut the starting price of the revamped Model 3 in China by 14,000 yuan ($1,930) to 231,900 yuan ($32,000), its official website showed on Sunday.

Tesla made similar cuts to the Model Y starting price, now 249,900 yuan, the regular version of the Model S to 684,900 yuan and the Model S Plaid to 814,900 yuan. The regular Model X now costs 724,900 yuan and its plaid variant 824,900 yuan, as per a report in Reuters.