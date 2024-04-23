'Terrorgram': UK Government Cracks Down On Online Terror Network On Telegram App

The UK government described the group as an online network of neo-fascists.

A secretive online network called "Terrorgram" is facing a ban by the UK government. The group, which operates on the messaging app Telegram, has been linked to several deadly attacks around the world and promotes neo-fascist terrorist ideologies.

According to the UK government, if agreed by Parliament, the order will come into effect on April 26. This means that it will be a criminal offence to belong to, invite support for, or, in certain circumstances, display articles associated with the network. Certain proscription offences can be punishable by up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

"We must do everything in our power to deter and limit the reach of hateful and terrorist ideologies, and to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Proscribing the Terrorgram collective will do just that," Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said.

What is "Terrorgram"?

"Terrorgram" is a network of far-right extremist channels and accounts on the messaging app Telegram. Users promote white supremacist ideologies, share bomb-making tutorials, and glorify violence. While relatively small, the group has been linked to several deadly attacks around the world, including a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Slovakia and the arrest of suspected extremists in Canada.

Why are there so many extremist groups on Telegram?

Many extremist groups flocked to Telegram after other platforms like Facebook and YouTube cracked down on harmful content in 2019. Telegram, with its encrypted messaging, allows users to share content with relative anonymity. While the app has made some efforts to remove extremist channels, "Terrorgram" continues to operate.

Why is the government banning "Terrorgram"?

The UK government plans to add "Terrorgram" to its list of banned terrorist organizations. This is a significant step, as it would be the first time the UK has proscribed an online terror network. If the ban is approved, supporting "Terrorgram" could lead to up to 14 years in prison. The government argues that "Terrorgram" aims to radicalise young people and incite violence.

Who's on the banned list?

The UK government has the power to proscribe organisations under the Terrorism Act 2000. This means banning groups that commit or promote terrorism. Currently, the list includes 80 organisations, ranging from white supremacist groups like The Base and National Action to Islamist terror groups like Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. Belonging to a proscribed organisation or expressing support for them is a criminal offence.