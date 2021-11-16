Watch: Terrifying Video Of Massive Avalanche In Nepal's Mustang

The video shows a plume of snow interrupting the serene views of the area.

A terrifying video of a massive avalanche on a snow-capped mountain in Nepal has gone viral on social media. The video shows a plume of snow interrupting the serene views of the area surrounded by hills in the country's Mustang district.

Several shrieks can be heard in the background and several others were seen running for cover as billows of white can be seen hurtling down, enveloping the area.

The two-day-old clip opens with the camera zoomed in toward the mountain summit, the footage then gets shaky as the person filming the incident seemingly starts fleeing to safety.

11 people including seven students, were injured in the snow slide which continued for 30 minutes and rolled over a school, news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

"People have been evacuated and moved onto safer grounds. The snow slide continued for 30 minutes. No human casualties have been reported so far. The majority of the injured are students of a local school," Netra Prasad Sharma, the Chief District Officer of Mustang told ANI.

The avalanche erupted from Tukuche Mountain and blew downslope over Janadarsha Amarsingh High School while classes were underway, said the official.

Avalanches in the Himalaya are not uncommon but the one that occurred on Sunday is reportedly the biggest ever in the area.