Terrifying Delta Flight Video Shows Passenger Upside Down As Another Describes Hard Landing

One passenger filmed herself still strapped into her seat- completely upside down before making her way out of the wreckage.

Passenger Ashley Zook captured her disbelief moments after the crash

A chilling video captured the chaos inside a Delta flight after it crash-landed and flipped upside down, leaving passengers scrambling to escape.

"We just landed. Our plane crashed. It's upside-down," passenger John Nelson said in a breathless Facebook video as emergency crews doused the smouldering aircraft.

Snapchat videos from passenger Ashley Zook captured her disbelief moments after the crash. "I was just in a plane crash. Oh my God!" she said, her voice trembling as she stared at the destruction.

The Endeavor Air flight from Minneapolis had been attempting to land in Toronto when it went down, just hours after a powerful snowstorm battered the area.

Passenger Ian Crowder shared photos of the aftermath, crediting divine intervention for their survival.

"We're believing God for a full recovery. Never have we heard of a plane crashing upside down, but I thank Him for His power in preventing further tragedy," he wrote.

Miraculously, all 80 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely. Authorities confirmed that several people, including a child, were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

The Toronto airport suspended all flights for at least two hours after the incident. While the flight operations have now resumed, the airport authority has said that the passengers are likely to witness long delays today.

