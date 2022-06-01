'We Will Carry Her Story With Us': Girl Scouts Honour Girl, 10, Killed In Texas School Shooting

Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life.

A 10-year-old girl, who was among the victims of the mass shooting at a school in the US last week, has been posthumously given the highest award in the Girl Scouts organisation — the Bronze Cross. Amerie Jo Garza was a student at the school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered a classroom and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

In a tweet, the Girl Scouts shared Amerie's photograph and said that the “Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life”.

On May 24, a lone gunman had attacked the Robb Elementary School, where about 600 students study in grades two to four, just two days before the summer break was to begin. The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, was killed by police. He had reportedly shot his grandmother before heading to the school with a handgun and a rifle and wearing body armour.

In a subsequent tweet, the organisation added, “On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honour as Amerie's council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colours.”

“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” wrote the Girl Scouts in a third tweet.

In a statement, the Girl Scouts said that Amerie was a bright fourth-grader who enjoyed Play-Doh, playing with friends during breaks, and being a Girl Scout. Recently, she finished her Girl Scout bridging ceremony and even received an award for making the A and B honour roll at school. “She was proud of the badges she earned,” added the Girl Scouts.

The Texas mass shooting was the 199th such incident in the first five months of this year in the US. It has reignited the calls for gun control in America.

When US President Joe Biden visited Uvalde a few days ago to pray for the victims of the shooting, people desperately shouted from the street and urged him to “do something” to end gun violence. “We will. We will,” President Biden responded.