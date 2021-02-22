Temporary UK Ban On Boeing 777s After US Engine Fire

Boeing earlier grounded 128 of its 777s with the engine across the world.

Britain said on Monday that Boeing 777 aircraft with the same engines as one that caught fire in the United States would be banned from entering UK airspace.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the temporary restriction applied to jets equipped with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines.

"I will continue to work closely with the (UK Civil Aviation Authority) to monitor the situation," he tweeted.

The decision came after a United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday following an engine fire over Denver, Colorado.

The CAA said the engine was not used by any UK airlines.

"It is operated by airlines in the USA, Japan and South Korea where authorities have also stopped its use."

